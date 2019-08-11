Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

We will be comparing the differences between Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.12 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares and 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance while AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.