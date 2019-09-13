Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Both Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.81 N/A 2.55 11.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a -12.68% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.69% and 94.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance while Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 39.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.