Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Comparing side by side

Both Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.