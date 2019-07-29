Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Contrasting side by side

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.7% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -2.32% 2.71% 13.02% 36.49% -13.86% 31.9%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.