Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.69% and 40.23%. Insiders owned 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.