Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Comparing side by side

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 17.69% and 36.75% respectively. About 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.