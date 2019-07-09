Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Comparing side by side

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jupai Holdings Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -21.8% -16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 17.69% and 28% respectively. 0.12% are Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83% Jupai Holdings Limited -2.78% -14.43% -10.03% -58.87% -83.85% -20.27%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.