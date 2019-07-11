Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.59 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83% Insight Select Income Fund -2.21% 1.34% 2.87% 6.62% 2.32% 9.07%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insight Select Income Fund.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.