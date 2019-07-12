Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Futu Holdings Limited 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 17.69% and 1% respectively. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83% Futu Holdings Limited -7.66% -21.46% 0% 0% 0% -16.64%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.