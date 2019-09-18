Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.25 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.69% and 42.96%. Insiders owned roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has 3.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.