Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Contrasting side by side

Since Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.58 N/A 0.33 38.71

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.