Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) Comparison side by side

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.52 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has an average target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 4.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.69% and 37.23% respectively. About 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 0.69% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance while BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 13.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.