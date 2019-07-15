Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.37 N/A 0.85 18.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Apollo Investment Corporation’s potential downside is -14.74% and its consensus target price is $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.69% and 46.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83% Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.