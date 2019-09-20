Tortoise Capital Advisors Upped Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Stake by $39.56 Million; Putnam Investments Cut Its Position in Raymond James Financial (RJF) as Market Valuation Declined

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 48,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 389,148 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.90 million, down from 437,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 927,942 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 14.17 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $556.24M, up from 13.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 1.98M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.30M for 10.70 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Raymond James Chooses Moody’s Analytics to Provide CECL Estimates for Fixed Income Clients – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James July client AUM rises to record $831.1B – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 44,302 shares to 142,560 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 4,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 24,995 shares. Frontier Capital Management Lc has 0.11% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 180,143 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Boston Ptnrs holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 1.85 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 78,552 were reported by Natixis L P. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 45,212 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. 7,504 are owned by Advisor Prns Limited Com. 3,632 were accumulated by Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Com. Chevy Chase Trust Holding, Maryland-based fund reported 105,477 shares. 2.85 million are owned by Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) by 5.71 million shares to 29,395 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Holdings Inc. by 31,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,815 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Jane Street Lc has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Vanguard Grp accumulated 21.98M shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 20,137 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments has invested 0.31% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 65,102 are owned by Prudential Fin Incorporated. Arizona State Retirement System has 75,272 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.09% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Millennium Mgmt reported 1.62 million shares stake. Camarda Fin Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 55 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 6,367 shares. Miller Howard Ny has invested 0.53% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Sit Invest Associates accumulated 0.11% or 89,225 shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 1 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Co reported 0.12% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 182 shares.