Tortoise Capital Advisors Upped Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Position; As Prothena Plc (PRTA) Market Value Declined, Tang Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $3.31 Million

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 97,565 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86 million, up from 92,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $128.48. About 1.35 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.92M market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 73,668 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 23/04/2018 – With Woodford & $PRTA behind us, tomorrow we’ll debunk another supposedly legendary money manager who has bought up 25%+ of a lousy company and made it his biggest position. He’s less into bad drugs, more into bad land; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES ONGOING CLINICAL-STAGE PROGRAMS FOR PRX002/RG7935, PROPRIETARY PROGRAM PRX004 DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC PRTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $83; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION AND TRANSITION OF CERTAIN EMPLOYEES, EXPECTS ITS WORKFORCE TO BE ABOUT 63 POSITIONS; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 24/04/2018 – Prothena plunge dents Woodford portfolio after 2017 drop; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA EST ’18 NET CASH BURN DRIVEN BY NET LOSS OF $170M-185M; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: 2b PRONTO Study Didn’t Meet Primary or Secondary Endpoints

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading Lp has 5,727 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 11,061 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 4,626 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0% or 28,336 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 277,998 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 53,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 1.68M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd stated it has 1.45 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 681,465 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,576 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 11,056 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 61,519 shares. 73 are held by Huntington Natl Bank.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics L.P. by 435,489 shares to 14.22M shares, valued at $501.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 477,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37.67M shares, and cut its stake in Mplx L.P. (NYSE:MPLX).

