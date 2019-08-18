Tortoise Capital Advisors Trimmed Williams Companies (WMB) Position By $13.36 Million; Aramark (ARMK) Sellers Decreased By 10.27% Their Shorts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had a decrease of 10.27% in short interest. ARMK’s SI was 11.01M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.27% from 12.27M shares previously. With 3.40M avg volume, 3 days are for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s short sellers to cover ARMK’s short positions. The SI to Aramark’s float is 4.53%. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 1.16 million shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 21/03/2018 – Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. Announces Partnership with Aramark; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK ARMK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $2.20 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) stake by 1.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 477,014 shares as Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 37.67 million shares with $1.08 billion value, down from 38.15M last quarter. Williams Companies Inc. now has $28.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.55 million shares traded or 33.89% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.16 billion. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. It has a 17.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, and retail food services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, laundry and linen distribution, plant operations, strategic/technical, energy and supply chain management, purchasing, and central transportation.

Among 3 analysts covering Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aramark has $4000 highest and $28 lowest target. $34’s average target is -8.36% below currents $37.1 stock price. Aramark had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”. The stock of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 29.73% above currents $23.28 stock price. Williams Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of WMB in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) stake by 106,977 shares to 399,290 valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 3.45M shares and now owns 13.15M shares. Pdc Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) was raised too.