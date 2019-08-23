Tortoise Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake in Devon Energy (DVN) as Share Value Declined; Intuit (INTU) Holder Nli International Has Cut Stake by $1.14 Million

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 19,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, down from 24,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $8.3 during the last trading session, reaching $284.01. About 2.17M shares traded or 71.03% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 12,000 shares as the company's stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 247,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, down from 259,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 4.38 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500.

