Tortoise Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) as Share Price Rose; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Upped by $3.51 Million

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 235,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 11.04M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375.45M, down from 11.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 1.87M shares traded or 19.85% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. by 2.96 million shares to 23.73M shares, valued at $485.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:DKL) by 29,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.22 million for 16.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

