Tortoise Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $316,713; Clean Yield Group Holding In Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Was Has Boosted

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,436 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 8,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $207.78. About 599,683 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 12,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,521 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 41,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 2.71M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 47,800 shares to 112,230 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 451,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 920,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.09B for 22.68 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New Com (NYSE:GG) by 42,000 shares to 36,400 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,113 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.

