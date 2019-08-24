Tortoise Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Eog Resources (EOG) by $1.55 Million as Stock Declined; Bluestein R H & Company Has Boosted Ford Motor Company (F) Holding by $13.45 Million

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Ford Motor Company (F) by 259.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 1.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45 million, up from 648,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Ford Motor Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.98 million shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lecture: Scott Kaufman ~ “Ambition, Pragmatism, and Party: A Political Biography of Gerald R. Ford”; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 30/04/2018 – Detroit Bureau: Ford Board May Vote Next Week on Purchase of Abandoned Detroit Train Station; 12/04/2018 – PAICE SAYS FORD WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGES TO PAICE’S PATENTS; 16/05/2018 – FORD – SUCCESSFULLY REPAIRED SUPPLY CHAIN FOR SUPER DUTY, WITH PRODUCTION TARGETED TO RESTART BY MONDAY AT KENTUCKY TRUCK PLANT & KANSAS CITY ASSEMBLY PLANT; 09/05/2018 – Ford scrambles to restart truck production after fire at supplier; 20/03/2018 – FORD NAMES BRIAN SCHAAF CFO OF FORD MOTOR CREDIT CO; 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Ford plans big revamp and teases new Mustang GT500, an unnamed off-roader and performance Explorer; 09/05/2018 – Ford says lost truck production will hit 2nd qtr earnings

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 109,556 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, down from 125,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 4.35 million shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,800 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 21,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,475 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00 million. Another trade for 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 was made by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 45,990 shares. 434,800 were reported by Andra Ap. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Groesbeck Inv Nj reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Utah Retirement Sys owns 737,332 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Atlantic Union Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 7,796 were accumulated by Cls Invs Limited Liability Company. Ledyard Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.13 million shares. 54,413 are held by Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv. 384,606 are owned by Counselors. Raymond James Na holds 0.03% or 56,971 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 269,045 shares. Hartford Management invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 695,712 shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $108.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. by 2.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.26% or 78,653 shares. Winslow Asset Inc reported 71,924 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 113,353 shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs reported 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company holds 6.03 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. First LP has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tradewinds Cap Management Lc has 210 shares. Hallmark Management reported 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 202,200 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Stevens Cap Management LP has 0.16% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,780 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com invested in 29,309 shares. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

