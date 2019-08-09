Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised Parsley Energy (PE) Position By $2.03 Million; Last Week Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Analysts

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) stake by 36.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc acquired 106,977 shares as Parsley Energy Inc. (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 399,290 shares with $7.71M value, up from 292,313 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc. now has $6.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 4.44M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $68 target in Thursday, April 11 report. See Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) latest ratings:

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $324,598 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Monday, March 11.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $39.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Airline and Refinery. It has a 8.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $39.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Airline and Refinery. It has a 8.91 P/E ratio. The Company's route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 1.66 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) stake by 992,568 shares to 37.89M valued at $928.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 19,113 shares and now owns 37,231 shares. Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ETE) was reduced too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity. $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares were bought by Windlinger Jerry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.