Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised Its Stake in Antero Resources Corp. (AR) as Share Value Declined; American Research & Management Stake in International Business Machine (IBM) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Resources Corp. (AR) by 101.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 479,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 948,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 469,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 7.64M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $133.67. About 4.08M shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 12,239 shares valued at $102,012 was bought by RADY PAUL M. Warren Glen C Jr also bought $207,353 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of stock. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 477,014 shares to 37.67M shares, valued at $1.08B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Midstream Partners L.P. by 291,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Mplx L.P. (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 307,999 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hbk Investments Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 298,255 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 75,600 shares. Campbell Adviser Lc reported 27,840 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14,220 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) accumulated 68,478 shares. Principal Grp holds 0% or 18,224 shares in its portfolio. Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct owns 1.16% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 6.85 million shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 48,911 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 800,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Manchester Capital Management Limited Company holds 0% or 3,678 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 128,882 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% or 11,539 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 880 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 476 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 65,163 shares. Associated Banc owns 32,565 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Llc invested in 40,000 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Fagan Assocs stated it has 1.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Natixis stated it has 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Reik & Lc holds 0.13% or 3,272 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% stake. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Com owns 30,099 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Nebraska-based Bridges Investment has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mraz Amerine And stated it has 7,139 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa owns 88,312 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,580 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,451 shares to 4,961 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.60 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

