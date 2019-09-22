Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised Its Pdc Energy (PDCE) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering Hcgh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Pdc Energy Inc. (PDCE) stake by 19.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc acquired 18,300 shares as Pdc Energy Inc. (PDCE)’s stock declined 31.09%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 111,100 shares with $4.01M value, up from 92,800 last quarter. Pdc Energy Inc. now has $1.94B valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 1.45 million shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Among 2 analysts covering Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hoegh LNG Partners has $1800 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 9.04% above currents $15.59 stock price. Hoegh LNG Partners had 3 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, August 26. See Hcgh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

26/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $19.5000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 7 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PDC Energy has $53 highest and $4200 lowest target. $49.25’s average target is 62.01% above currents $30.4 stock price. PDC Energy had 14 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) rating on Tuesday, August 27. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $4800 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform”.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) stake by 318,479 shares to 5.85 million valued at $210.93M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Delek Us Holdings Inc. stake by 31,564 shares and now owns 242,815 shares. Mplx L.P. (NYSE:MPLX) was reduced too.

Since April 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $350,500 activity. 500 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares with value of $22,500 were sold by Lauck Lance. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $373,000 was made by Ellis Mark E on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shares of PDC Energy Surge on Acquisition of SRC Energy Announcement – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PDCE, SRCI, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, TOT, PTR, PAA, PAGP, COP, ECA – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Bulls Bet on More Upside for Amgen Stock – Schaeffers Research” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar has 219 shares. 9,045 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Harris Associate Limited Partnership holds 2.39 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Sei Com accumulated 60,289 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Woodstock, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,345 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Aperio Gp Llc owns 21,707 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 30,859 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 9.72M shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 18,484 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Gradient Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 38 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units , liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company has market cap of $518.59 million. The firm also offers ship management services. It has a 12.07 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

More notable recent Hcgh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP: This 8.6% Preferred Helps Us Sleep Well At Night – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hcgh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) CEO Steffen FÃ¸reid on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Misses Q2 EPS by 26c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 151,734 shares traded or 36.48% up from the average. Hcgh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has declined 3.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HMLP News: 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG CEO: IN GOOD POSITION TO SECURE LONG-TERM CONTRACT FOR FSRU NEWBUILD NUMBER 9 BEFORE YEAR-END; 06/04/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners 1Q EPS 56c; 05/04/2018 – HOEGH LNG: CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL ANTICIPATED START DATE OF l…; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH.OL – SAYS IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS ARE LIKELY TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY MORE REVENUE DAYS FOR HÖEGH GIANT AND HÖEGH GALLANT, WHILE COMMISSIONING,; 05/04/2018 – HOEGH LNG: CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL ANTICIPATED START DATE OF; 18/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT PUBLIC $ 0.56; 05/04/2018 – HOEGH LNG: CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL ANTICIPATED START DATE OF…; 19/04/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP Announces 2018 Annual Meeting