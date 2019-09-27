Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Stake; Park Presidio Capital Lowered Its Position in Lkq (LKQ) as Stock Price Declined

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) by 318.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 347,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 457,080 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28 million, up from 109,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 147,622 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EBITDA $659M; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Rev $1.59B; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DIV TO 55C/SHR, WAS 50C, EST. 52.5C; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q EPU 67C; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q REV. $1.59B; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO ISSUE FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $2.20 – $2.30; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $1,593 MLN VS $891 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table)

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 940,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.22 million, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 1.51M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 42,494 shares to 5.18 million shares, valued at $62.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $63.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76M for 13.55 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

