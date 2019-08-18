Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised By $3.83 Million Its Antero Resources Corp. (AR) Stake; ADMA BIOLOGICS (ADMA)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

ADMA BIOLOGICS (ADMA) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 21 funds increased and opened new positions, while 16 sold and reduced stock positions in ADMA BIOLOGICS. The funds in our database now hold: 21.87 million shares, down from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding ADMA BIOLOGICS in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Antero Resources Corp. (AR) stake by 101.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc acquired 479,098 shares as Antero Resources Corp. (AR)’s stock declined 35.34%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 948,957 shares with $8.38 million value, up from 469,859 last quarter. Antero Resources Corp. now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 8.84 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 625,822 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) has declined 42.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections

Aisling Capital Llc holds 20.55% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. for 3.61 million shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc owns 575,000 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadfin Capital Llc has 1.16% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The New York-based Consonance Capital Management Lp has invested 1.1% in the stock. Perceptive Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6.52 million shares.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $234.31 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 170.08% above currents $3.61 stock price. Antero Resources had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1 with “Equal-Weight”.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million. On Monday, June 10 WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. Warren Glen C Jr bought $173,130 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22. $102,480 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by RADY PAUL M.