Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) Stake by $1.25 Million; Cutler Capital Management Lowered Lexington Pty (LXP) Holding by $1.97 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 27,802 shares as the company's stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 201,682 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, up from 173,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Pty (LXP) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc analyzed 219,212 shares as the company's stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Pty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 1.43 million shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LXP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 196.38 million shares or 13.48% more from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp owns 117,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Waratah Advsrs Ltd stated it has 165,100 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 324,885 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation accumulated 36,112 shares. Eii Cap Inc owns 28,602 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 322,655 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) or 88,895 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) or 1.24M shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 3.76M shares. Schroder Gru accumulated 120,964 shares. Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.02% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 607,575 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:EQM) by 97,639 shares to 13.84M shares, valued at $638.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 125,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,456 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA).