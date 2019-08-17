Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) Holding by $1.25 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Alphamark Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Nokia (NOK) by $2.77 Million

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 18495533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 554,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 554,869 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 3 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 11.63M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 13/03/2018 – Helsinki discloses 3.3% holding in ‘nationally important’ Nokia; 13/03/2018 – Finland boosts influence on Nokia with $1 billion investment; 09/05/2018 – F-Prime Capital Partners Announces Parker Moss as New Entrepreneur-in-Residence; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – EXPECTS TO OUTPERFORM THAT MARKET IN FULL YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 06/03/2018 – REG-Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires SpaceTime Insight to expand its IoT software portfolio and accelerate vertical application development; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless applications; 13/03/2018 – Solidium: Says Nokia Buy Strengthens and Stabilizes Domestic Ownership in Nationally Very Important Co; 10/04/2018 – Google Is Said in Talks to Buy Nokia’s Airborne Broadband System

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 27,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 201,682 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17M, up from 173,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 159.44% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cambrian Cap Lp holds 4.87% or 74,916 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,825 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 59,171 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 83,075 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability invested in 2,850 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 111,720 shares. Prudential Incorporated owns 484,798 shares. North Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 110,000 are held by Moore Capital Management Limited Partnership. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Guinness Asset Mngmt holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 226,500 shares. Ci Investments invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Farmers And Merchants Invs invested in 44,948 shares. 207,017 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 108,315 shares to 16.13 million shares, valued at $977.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (NYSE:PSXP) by 640,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics L.P..

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,535 shares to 18,269 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 144,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,320 shares, and cut its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS).