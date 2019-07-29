Tortoise Capital Advisors Position in Pbf Logistics L.P. (PBFX) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined; Great Lakes Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $4.38 Million

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics L.P. (PBFX) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 113,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.38 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pbf Logistics L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $21.5 lastly. It is down 0.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PBF Logistics LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBFX); 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 97.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 42,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,410 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89M, up from 43,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.56 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 34,300 shares to 92,800 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 70,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:DKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PBFX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 432,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.83M are owned by Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Spirit Of America Management Corp New York owns 70,625 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated invested 0.31% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 2 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 2.53M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 47,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harvest Fund Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 1.08 million shares. 11,732 were reported by Raymond James And Assoc. Cohen & Steers holds 0.01% or 92,875 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Lc reported 3.58M shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 21,978 shares.

Analysts await PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBFX’s profit will be $22.94M for 14.53 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by PBF Logistics LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Investment Mgmt has 2.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,835 shares. Westpac Corporation invested in 404,428 shares. Staley Capital Advisers invested in 8,729 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Reliant Investment Llc owns 0.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,586 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability holds 375 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advsrs Inc has 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,568 shares. Ashford Capital Management accumulated 2,482 shares. Ellington Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,700 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 11,563 shares. Fin Counselors accumulated 238,841 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Whittier Trust invested in 0.81% or 254,835 shares. Churchill Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,508 shares in its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 399,686 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 73,769 shares to 116,665 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 11,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,176 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M was made by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143.