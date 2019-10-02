Tortoise Capital Advisors Position in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Has Boosted by $641,200; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Stake in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 45,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.13M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 352,607 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 152,015 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 106,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 12.42M shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 23,672 shares to 82,096 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 56,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,554 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) by 5.71M shares to 29,395 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 764,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.97M shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp. (NYSE:EQT).