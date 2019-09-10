Tortoise Capital Advisors Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Has Raised as Share Value Declined; Chevroncorp. (CVX) Holder Fayez Sarofim & Company Lowered Stake by $2.58 Million as Shares Rose

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Chevroncorp. (CVX) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 20,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5.04 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620.56M, down from 5.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Chevroncorp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $121.25. About 662,617 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) by 144.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 70,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 119,018 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 48,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 106,975 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,073 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 58,060 shares. Captrust Financial holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 1,789 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0% stake. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 14,474 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 9,826 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 5,400 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 256,016 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 79,784 shares. One Trading LP holds 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 4,366 shares. Pennsylvania-based Addison Cap Company has invested 1.08% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Limited has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Fjarde Ap reported 20,215 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline by 525,721 shares to 531,710 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 375,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Ptnrs Lc holds 1.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 176,158 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 1.61% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Provise Grp Ltd Co holds 0.27% or 15,643 shares. 634,694 are owned by Comerica National Bank. Leisure Mngmt has 8,030 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.38 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 143,065 were reported by Azimuth Ltd. Waddell Reed Financial accumulated 900,406 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Blair William Il invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Institute For Wealth Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,522 shares. Lesa Sroufe reported 1,669 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 0.89% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jennison Associate Ltd Company has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.04 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxonmobilcorp (NYSE:XOM) by 108,525 shares to 10.19M shares, valued at $822.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsicoinc (NYSE:PEP) by 52,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Merck&Coinc (NYSE:MRK).