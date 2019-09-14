Tortoise Capital Advisors Maintains Holding in Pbf Logistics L.P. (PBFX); As Ppl Com (PPL) Market Value Declined, Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Trimmed Its Holding

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 12,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 72,120 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, down from 84,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30B market cap company. It closed at $30.88 lastly. It is up 3.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pbf Logistics L.P. (PBFX) by 46.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 850,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.73% . The hedge fund held 2.68M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.57M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pbf Logistics L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 66,236 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 3.22% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $108,280 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Davis Karen Berriman, worth $98,942.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.87, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold PBFX shares while 3 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 36.97 million shares or 164.55% more from 13.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 4,666 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 837,901 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has 0% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 68,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 3,966 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 61,659 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 0% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Advisory has invested 0.41% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). M&T Fincl Bank has 46,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset invested in 19,383 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co has 60,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Adirondack Mgmt Inc holds 33,345 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 70,625 were reported by Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 10,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 492,519 shares to 24.40 million shares, valued at $509.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 87,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,843 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $276.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 10 (TLH) by 8,607 shares to 11,441 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Mid (SCHM) by 21,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,752 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.46M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rare Infra Ltd stated it has 6,617 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Cap Intll Invsts has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). First Trust reported 15,425 shares. Mondrian Ptnrs Limited holds 0% or 1,565 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Commerce holds 14,690 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management Inc holds 0.16% or 461,458 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clark Capital Mgmt Group has 0.43% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 653,878 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.06% stake. Franklin Res Inc holds 0.04% or 2.35M shares in its portfolio. Old Republic invested in 1.33% or 1.66 million shares. Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 1.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Stock Yards Bank & Trust Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 7,765 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 128,849 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.57 million for 12.66 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.