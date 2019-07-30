Tortoise Capital Advisors Lowered Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by $1.06 Million; Holder Abrams Capital Management LP Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Holding

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36,138 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 54,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 1.36M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company's stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $197.26. About 6.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111,857 shares to 748,124 shares, valued at $290.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.26M shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seven Post Inv Office Limited Partnership reported 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,216 shares. Moreover, Northeast Mgmt has 2.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 199,727 shares. Route One Investment Ltd Partnership invested in 1.56 million shares. 332,079 are owned by Cibc Asset Management Incorporated. Southpoint Cap Advsrs Lp reported 500,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited accumulated 2,290 shares. 55,171 were reported by Telemus Cap Ltd. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 9,112 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division reported 10,496 shares stake. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 19.62M shares or 0.92% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,311 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 139,464 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Communications, Illinois-based fund reported 2.27M shares. 8.77 million were reported by Massachusetts Financial Services Ma.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 41.41% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $881.28 million for 10.62 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,577.78% EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 47,800 shares to 112,230 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 493,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Development.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsrs Lc owns 15,218 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 3.28 million are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,008 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mufg Americas holds 27,346 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.17% stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc, a California-based fund reported 375 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 104,170 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Holding Group accumulated 41,386 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Llc has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Annex Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership owns 20,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Korea Inv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Rowland & Com Invest Counsel Adv accumulated 2,584 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.