Tortoise Capital Advisors Lowered Enbridge (ENB) Position as Share Price Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $506,331

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 318,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 5.85M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.93M, down from 6.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.78 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,158 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10 million, down from 123,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: Make $500 Per Month in Tax-Free Income – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Revealed: These 3 Dividend Kings Haven’t Missed a Payout in 50 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge asks Canadian regulator not to intervene in Mainline plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 45,100 shares to 157,330 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $710.22 million for 24.93 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Valmark Advisers Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,414 shares. Asset Management Inc reported 19,966 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Vista Capital Prtnrs has 5,713 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Tiger Management Limited Liability has invested 12.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alliancebernstein LP reported 3.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,215 were accumulated by Cordasco. Cambridge Advsr reported 40,669 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 2.14 million shares. Valley Advisers owns 78,197 shares. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research has invested 4.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dowling & Yahnke owns 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 155,358 shares. 2.06 million are owned by Westfield Cap Company Lp.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.