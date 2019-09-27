Tortoise Capital Advisors Lowered By $451.89 Million Its Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) Position; Catalyst Capital Advisors Trimmed Abbott Labs (ABT) Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) stake by 99.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 11.02M shares as Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL)’s stock rose 24.57%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 14,345 shares with $589,000 value, down from 11.04M last quarter. Buckeye Partners L.P. now has $6.33B valuation. It closed at $41.09 lastly. It is down 21.27% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 18.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 45,000 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 194,000 shares with $16.32 million value, down from 239,000 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $144.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 2.71 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 13.30% above currents $81.86 stock price. Abbott Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform”.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 65,451 shares to 1.09 million valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Godaddy Inc stake by 6,547 shares and now owns 6,900 shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Buckeye Partners has $41.5000 highest and $41.5000 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 1.00% above currents $41.09 stock price. Buckeye Partners had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) stake by 14,566 shares to 26,022 valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2. It also upped Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) stake by 450,096 shares and now owns 2.55 million shares. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) was raised too.