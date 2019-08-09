Tortoise Capital Advisors Lowered By $1.06 Million Its Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Position; Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Has 0.68 Sentiment

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) stake by 33.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,982 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 36,138 shares with $2.16 million value, down from 54,120 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp. now has $32.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 2.83M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc (NHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 15 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 22 cut down and sold stock positions in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The funds in our database now own: 7.89 million shares, up from 6.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 13 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 33,021 shares traded. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) has risen 8.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) has risen 8.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The company has market cap of $229.66 million. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It has a 13.86 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) stake by 61,642 shares to 5.74M valued at $210.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Whiting Petroleum Corp. stake by 47,800 shares and now owns 112,230 shares. Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MPC in report on Friday, May 17 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.