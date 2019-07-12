Tortoise Capital Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) as Market Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose While West Chester Capital Advisors Trimmed Position

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 155.53% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) by 144.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 70,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,018 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 48,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 972,430 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 17,982 shares to 36,138 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners L.P. by 28,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.16M shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).