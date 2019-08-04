Tortoise Capital Advisors Lifted Its Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holding; Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut Wayfair (W) Holding By $2.07 Million

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Wayfair Inc (W) stake by 82.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 14,015 shares as Wayfair Inc (W)’s stock declined 19.79%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 3,000 shares with $445,000 value, down from 17,015 last quarter. Wayfair Inc now has $11.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 2.78M shares traded or 94.34% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) stake by 50.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc acquired 137,000 shares as Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO)’s stock declined 20.91%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 410,080 shares with $5.11 million value, up from 273,080 last quarter. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. now has $807.06M valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 4.16M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRZO, CAR, MMM – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Callon Petroleum Stock: Trade, Wait for Positive Long-Term Triggers – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Tumbling Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). 1.10M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 0.03% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 298,616 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.07% or 514,965 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 1.33 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 31,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). United Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 685,844 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 52 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). New York-based Tanaka Cap Management Inc has invested 1.08% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 330,077 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.02 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 9,448 shares. 52,684 are owned by Sei Co.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) stake by 1,641 shares to 6,436 valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) stake by 44,615 shares and now owns 32 shares. Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Williams Capital Group. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Tuesday, February 26. Alliance Global Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity. FISHER JOHN BRADLEY had sold 30,755 shares worth $372,308 on Tuesday, March 19.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 2,693 shares to 5,813 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc stake by 7,248 shares and now owns 13,642 shares. Westrock Co was raised too.

Among 18 analysts covering Wayfair (NYSE:W), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Wayfair had 30 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $108 target in Friday, February 22 report. Stephens maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, February 25. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. CFRA maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Credit Suisse maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rating on Monday, February 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $192 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura reported 0.05% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability owns 3,512 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 246 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford & holds 3.49M shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. 137 were reported by Catalyst Limited Co. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 906 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP holds 88,946 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 3,037 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 474,654 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advsrs has 0.97% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 596,838 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 15,065 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Korea Invest owns 21,700 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP invested in 8,373 shares.