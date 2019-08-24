Tortoise Capital Advisors Increases Position in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC); Diligent Investors Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $526,140 as Market Value Rose

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 31,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 27,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 201,682 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, up from 173,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 161.52% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 55,159 shares. Snow Capital Management LP reported 400,528 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. 14,450 are held by Waverton Investment. Nippon Life Americas accumulated 60,880 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Mirador Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 19,808 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 1.41% or 204,896 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 4.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 58,266 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 62,119 were accumulated by Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 1.11% or 35,756 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Co invested 3.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burns J W & New York has invested 1.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt reported 50,835 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.09% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 1.68M shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 3,501 shares. Caymus Capital Prns LP holds 12.26% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. First Retail Bank reported 17,100 shares stake. Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2,292 shares. D E Shaw And Communications Incorporated holds 2.86M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 1.49 million were accumulated by Aqr Ltd Liability Co. Albert D Mason holds 19,080 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 3,560 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 98,400 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset. Oakworth Inc invested in 118 shares or 0% of the stock.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 991,079 shares to 41.19M shares, valued at $1.20 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Midstream Partners L.P. by 291,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA).