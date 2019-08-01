Tortoise Capital Advisors Increased Enlink Midstream L.L.C (ENLC) Position; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lowered Waters (WAT) Stake by $562,240 as Stock Price Declined

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 2,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 33,300 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, down from 35,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $211.43. About 366,036 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream L.L.C (ENLC) by 434.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 25.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 31.55M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403.24M, up from 5.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream L.L.C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 2.43M shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.41 million activity. Harrington Michael C sold 20,000 shares worth $4.60M. 10,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $2.33M were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F. The insider Kelly Terrence P sold 1,312 shares worth $304,423. Rae Elizabeth B also sold $2.51 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs accumulated 0.06% or 7,609 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 1,169 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Company accumulated 1,352 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv reported 4,322 shares stake. Fjarde Ap stated it has 27,028 shares. Axa accumulated 37,319 shares or 0.04% of the stock. D E Shaw & Com accumulated 103,055 shares. Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.19% or 2,240 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 4,181 shares. Sei invested in 71,915 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc accumulated 4,736 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mawer Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 496,713 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company owns 127,016 shares. National Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited holds 3,445 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 107,774 shares.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 165,254 shares to 325,583 shares, valued at $40.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 8,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.