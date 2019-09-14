Tortoise Capital Advisors Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Lowered by $38.26 Million as Share Price Rose; Halcyon Management Partners LP Position in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 393,490 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 597,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 15.53M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $993.93 million, down from 16.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 1.17M shares traded or 53.29% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 98,709 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory accumulated 212,446 shares. Next Fin holds 1,455 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vermont-based Maple Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bridges Invest Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 12,078 shares. Finemark National Bank invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 3,580 shares. Leuthold Limited accumulated 5,056 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New York-based Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Jnba Fincl holds 106 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus invested 1.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ipswich Management Co Incorporated accumulated 11,895 shares. Us Bank De holds 0.02% or 96,761 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim Co has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 276,670 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $247.54 million for 15.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:EQM) by 923,585 shares to 14.76M shares, valued at $659.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream L.L.C. (NYSE:ENLC) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 32.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).