Tortoise Capital Advisors Holding In Kinder Morgan (KMI) Was Has Upped; As Globus Med (GMED) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Nli International Upped Holding

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 24.89 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.06M, up from 23.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 8.76M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN BEGINS CONFERENCE CALL ON TRANS MOUNTAIN DECISION; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 22,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 78,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 56,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 315,225 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11,590 shares to 11,740 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 56,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,620 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.03% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Millennium Mngmt Lc has 53,264 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs reported 4,398 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 7,108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Com reported 143,459 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital accumulated 54,310 shares. 229,321 are held by Natl Bank Of America Corporation De. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Us State Bank De invested in 7,331 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.07% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). 231,678 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 92,712 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 235,703 shares to 11.04 million shares, valued at $375.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 23,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,863 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2,245 shares. 235,857 are owned by Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc. Moreover, Advisor Prns Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Miller Howard Investments New York holds 1.06% or 1.92M shares in its portfolio. 2,892 are held by Trust Of Vermont. Numerixs Invest Tech accumulated 126,400 shares or 0.34% of the stock. The California-based Covington Management has invested 0.22% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Td Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). California Pub Employees Retirement has 4.14 million shares. 259,586 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership owns 109,249 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.02M shares stake. Truepoint holds 0.04% or 23,534 shares in its portfolio. 11,260 were accumulated by Asset Strategies. Brookfield Asset Mngmt invested in 1.17% or 13.89 million shares.