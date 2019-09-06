Tortoise Capital Advisors Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) Increased as Shares Declined; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Price Rose, Bruni J V & Company Has Increased Stake by $4.91 Million

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 245,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 9.87 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 64,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 755,375 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72M, up from 690,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 5.36 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has 172,500 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.13% or 470,288 shares. Tcw Gru Incorporated reported 12,500 shares. James Inv Research Inc has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 735,817 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 84,384 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co stated it has 31,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 239,890 were accumulated by Castleark Lc. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Contravisory Management accumulated 0.02% or 2,419 shares. Putnam Fl reported 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sterling Ltd Liability Company owns 502,330 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Jnba Fin Advisors invested in 630 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0.07% or 114,016 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O had bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723 on Friday, August 16. BEST RHYS J also bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks the Market Is Discounting the Most This Summer – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 44,615 shares to 32 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Midstream Partners L.P. by 291,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Co. (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 73 are held by Jcic Asset Mgmt. Kentucky Retirement reported 18,510 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,417 shares. Moreover, High Pointe Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.9% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 25,280 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) owns 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 16,218 shares. Hartford Management reported 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 6,265 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 86,333 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advisors has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Lmr Prns Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 693,658 shares.