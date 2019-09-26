Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Pbf Logistics L.P. (PBFX) by $17.86 Million; As Ebay (EBAY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Brown Advisory Lowered Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pbf Logistics L.P. (PBFX) by 46.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 850,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.73% . The hedge fund held 2.68M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.57 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pbf Logistics L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 8,536 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 3.22% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 44,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 80,732 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19 million, down from 125,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 2.51M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 8,188 shares to 710,451 shares, valued at $26.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.72 million for 19.16 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $108,280 activity. Jones Bruce A. also bought $9,338 worth of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) on Wednesday, September 4.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 27,000 shares to 372,290 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.87, from 1.57 in 2019Q1.