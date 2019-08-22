Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Holding; Btr Capital Management Decreased American Water Works Co (AWK) Position by $1.85 Million

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Water Works Co (AWK) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 17,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 135,939 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, down from 153,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $124.64. About 325,209 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp. (RRC) by 96.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 451,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 920,560 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, up from 468,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.005. About 6.69 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Illinois American Water’s Cairo District Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Safety – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Water Works (AWK) Announces Kimberly J. Harris, Patricia L. Kampling and Lloyd M. Yates to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Jersey American Water Wants Customers to Know Their Water is Safe to Drink – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “15 Top Defensive Stocks for the Next Recession at Sky High Valuations – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Management Comm reported 69,082 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 108,825 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America reported 521 shares. Conning reported 2,730 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 10,567 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 900 were reported by Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp. Martingale Asset LP has 52,056 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Co holds 200 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.03% stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 6,771 shares or 0.04% of the stock. South State Corporation owns 3,834 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 45,227 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. The West Virginia-based Security Natl has invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,932 shares.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfs Value Fund Cl I (MEIIX) by 30,342 shares to 93,503 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Co. (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 5,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 44,615 shares to 32 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx L.P. (NYSE:MPLX) by 500,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.82M shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners L.P..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 17,700 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd holds 0.06% or 920,560 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp holds 0.57% or 1.07M shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,456 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 12 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 580,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited has 22,374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ally Inc owns 200,000 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Cap has 0.23% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 844,056 shares. First Manhattan reported 434,152 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 0% or 46 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 50,000 shares.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westwater Resources and Synthesis Energy Systems among Energy/Materials gainers; Yuma Energy and Seadrill Partners among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 was bought by FUNK JAMES M. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 was made by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2.