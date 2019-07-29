Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) by $18.09 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $688,700

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 217,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, down from 227,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 790,716 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 695,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.52 million, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 229,156 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 25.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 7,715 shares to 23,098 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.94M for 9.96 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 148,005 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Com reported 0.21% stake. Guggenheim Cap reported 0.01% stake. Schroder Mgmt Gp reported 0.12% stake. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 10,836 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Capital reported 16,990 shares. F&V Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.19% or 4,677 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 4.68 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 815,797 shares. Adage Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 397,058 shares. Davenport & Comm Ltd Com has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1.59M shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. 14,357 are owned by Kentucky Retirement.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Financial reported 173 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oxbow Limited Company owns 9,733 shares. Hilton Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Raymond James Associate reported 36,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Finance Assoc Inc holds 0% or 453 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Hsbc Hldg Plc accumulated 70,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 2.86M shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 26,800 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Company holds 0% or 31,274 shares in its portfolio. West Family Investments Inc reported 105,406 shares stake.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics L.P. by 435,489 shares to 14.22M shares, valued at $501.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 375,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.50M shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $104,530 activity.