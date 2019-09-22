Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Holding By $2.68 Million; KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SHARE (KUNUF) Sellers Increased By 18.42% Their Shorts

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) stake by 17.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,506 shares as Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 80,059 shares with $12.32 million value, down from 97,565 last quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources Co. now has $22.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da

KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:KUNUF) had an increase of 18.42% in short interest. KUNUF’s SI was 26.53M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.42% from 22.40M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 265277 days are for KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:KUNUF)’s short sellers to cover KUNUF’s short positions. It closed at $0.87 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $7.88 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 9.16 P/E ratio. The firm owns nine oil fields located in the Mainland China, Kazakhstan, Oman, Peru, Thailand, Azerbaijan, and Indonesia.

Among 4 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19100 highest and $17600 lowest target. $184.25’s average target is 37.15% above currents $134.34 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of PXD in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70 million for 15.48 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) stake by 21,673 shares to 777,048 valued at $17.84 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cnx Midstream Partners L.P. stake by 250,673 shares and now owns 5.30 million shares. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) was raised too.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity. $60,505 worth of stock was bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Tuesday, August 27.