Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Sm Energy Co. (SM) by $375,700 as Stock Value Declined; Edgepoint Investment Group Holds Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 183,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.50M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 66,350 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co. (SM) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 88,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 63,754 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55 million shares to 3.12 million shares, valued at $411.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 937,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,437 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 2.95 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Lc has invested 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Rafferty Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 178,970 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 18,699 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 40,843 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 54,913 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 356,993 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 14,808 shares. Walthausen & Limited Liability Corp holds 0.63% or 276,540 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) invested in 7,770 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Amer Interest Grp Inc Inc accumulated 206,103 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 343,409 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Co Nj stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 110,908 shares to 6.36 million shares, valued at $285.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.45M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Dcp Midstream L.P. (NYSE:DPM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W bought $127,121 worth of stock.