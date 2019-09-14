Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) Holding by $451.89 Million; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Position by $806,000

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 242,625 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) by 99.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 11.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 14,345 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $589,000, down from 11.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 3.00 million shares traded or 97.11% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.44 million for 16.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Buckeye Partners A Bargain Around Its 10-Year Lows? – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Closing of Sale of Package of Domestic Pipeline and Terminal Assets – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release Earnings and Hold Conference Call for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Bahamas Hub Partially Restarts Operations NYSE:BPL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

