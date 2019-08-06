Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Chevron Corp. (CVX) Position; Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Sentiment Is 1.31

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 17 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 13 reduced and sold holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.61 million shares, up from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Chevron Corp. (CVX) stake by 87455.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc acquired 15,742 shares as Chevron Corp. (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 15,760 shares with $1.94 million value, up from 18 last quarter. Chevron Corp. now has $227.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 5.45M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $282.10 million. The firm offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It has a 15.71 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. for 42,415 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc owns 30,120 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 0.01% invested in the company for 13,786 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,612 shares.

Analysts await Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FMAO’s profit will be $4.78 million for 14.77 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 4,856 shares traded. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) has declined 35.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.90% the S&P500.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Sm Energy Co. (NYSE:SM) stake by 22,100 shares to 66,000 valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 247,818 shares. Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.