Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holding; Last Week Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group has $10200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 8.52% above currents $78.14 stock price. Dunkin Brands Group had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Buy” on Monday, June 24. See Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) latest ratings:

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) stake by 19.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc acquired 79,100 shares as Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO)’s stock declined 20.91%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 489,180 shares with $4.90 million value, up from 410,080 last quarter. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. now has $799.19M valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 2.64 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.07% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 56,089 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.45% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Peapack Gladstone reported 0.09% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). First Manhattan Comm has 1.12% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 2.54M shares. Sei invested 0.12% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Winch Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 58 shares or 0% of the stock. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 2.12M shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Brookstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication holds 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 1,522 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Company has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 1,535 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.09% stake. Asset Mngmt One invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 336,049 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 180,000 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.14. About 444,791 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.46 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 28.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

